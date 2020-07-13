/
pet friendly apartments
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
17533 Laurel Grove Court
17533 Laurel Grove Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning.
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
17574 Brickstone Loop
17574 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1707 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072671 6 month lease only.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
9072 Frank RD
9072 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
ALL TILED SINGLE FAMILY HOME PRIVATE VIEW WITH LARGE EXTENDED LANAI! ALMOST 1700SQFT 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE.
17365 Homewood Road
17365 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1522 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.
20301 Estero Gardens CIR
20301 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1667 sqft
Seasonal Rental -- Beautiful 2 Bedroom/Den condo 1667 sqft., second floor unit in Villagio .
9013 San Carlos Boulevard
9013 9013/9015 San Carlos Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
*If you wish to view the unit, please e-mail, text, or call me to arrange it. Please do not enter the property otherwise. Thank you ;-)* *Any other listing of this property is a scam.
20617 Eastgolden Elm DR
20617 East Golden Elm Dr, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath pool home available August 1. This home tile in all the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has custom wood cabinets, and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Three Oaks
Waterman Daniels
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,079
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,353
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Face mask required. Schedule your visit today!
13260 Greywood CIR
13260 Greywood Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
This Beautifully decorated 3B/2Ba offers very comfortable & spacious living areas - both inside & out! Turnkey furnished w/Soaring ceilings, windows galore, updated wood flooring, huge covered lanai, 4 walk in closets & a circle drive offering
6089 Lake Front DR
6089 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio.
