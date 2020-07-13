/
pet friendly apartments
189 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1137 N Town And River DR
1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1684 sqft
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
11550 Mcgregor BLVD
11550 Mcgregor Boulevard, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
2390 sqft
This home is AMAZING!!! ON THE RIVER!!!!!! On almost 2 acres! It has a large (almost) historic home on it. The floors are REAL WOOD! You will love the granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
1447 Thistledown Way
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1908 sqft
Mission Monterey - Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Bend
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1
5214 Cedarbend Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1236 sqft
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7681 TAMARA LEE COURT F-102
7681 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
TOWNHOUSE: 2 BED/2 BATH - LARGE KITCHEN-FENCED PATIO And Water is Included!! - 1 Year Lease-Water Included-First, Last & Security Deposit-Background and Credit Check Needed Available for immediate rental There is a beautiful, private wooded area
Results within 5 miles of McGregor
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
59 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,079
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:00am
21 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
56 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
