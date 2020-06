Amenities

Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2021 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month. This home comes with a deeded boat slip just steps away. The boat slip is located on a canal that is just a couple hundred feet from the Intracoastal Waterway/Lemon Bay. There are no bridges out to the bay. Once the bay, you are just across from Stump Pass for Gulf Access. You can also visit a number of restaurants and beaches. This home is located just off Placida Road so it is only minutes into Englewood for shopping and restaurants. Rotonda's entrance is just south to access 99 holes of golf.