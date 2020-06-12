11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Grenelefe, FL

/
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Grenelefe
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Grenelefe
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Waverly
1 Unit Available
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
1 of 7
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
