apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
26 Units Available
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1384 sqft
You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE
2459 Franciscan Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Terrific 55+ condo for rent! This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath at Top Of The World is move in ready. Great location, on 3rd floor in building with elevator. In unit Bosch washer and dryer. Will consider small pet with deposit and monthly fee.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2070 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD
2070 World Parkway Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
ON TOP OF THE WORLD - DESIRABLE END UNIT 1400 SQ FT 2 BED 2 BATH - WINDOWS IN ALL ROOMS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH MOSAIC TILE BACK SPLASH AROUND SINK AND APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2221 NORWEGIAN DRIVE
2221 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo fully furnished in "On Top Of The World" complex - New carpet just replaced throughout the unit - New A/C -Beautiful corner unit overlooking a lake with incredible water views - Complex with pool and other
Results within 5 miles of Greenbriar
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,052
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$958
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
89 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
