Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Grand Ridge, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
6962 Broadway Street
6962 Broadway St, Grand Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$745
1440 sqft
Check out this spacious home with a large, covered front porch and convenient access to Grand Ridge Middle School with lawn maintenance included. This 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home sits on a corner lot on a quiet street.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
2141 B Buckhead
2141 Buckhead Ave, Grand Ridge, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
1000 sqft
Duplex Apartment located in nice quiet neighborhood. Lawn service and pest control included
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
6917 Burke St
6917 Burke St, Grand Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
880 sqft
This charming 2/1 home in Grand Ridge, located just a few miles from I-10, gives you easy access to Tallahassee and Panama City. With lawn maintenance included, you can enjoy this nice sized front and back yard this summer.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Ridge
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
5553 Hartsfield Rd
5553 Hartsfield Road, Jackson County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Singlewide & 10 acres - Recently updated singlewide mobile home in the country. There is a barn and a round pen and a small turn out pasture.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Grand Ridge area include Gulf Coast State College, Tallahassee Community College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Ridge from include Tallahassee, Dothan, Panama City, Callaway, and Donalsonville.