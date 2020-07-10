/
apartments with washer dryer
132 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with washer-dryer
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
696 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
480-3 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-3 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,563
1585 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
480-2 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-2 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1134 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP
1401 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Country Lane! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Family Home located in Country Lane subdivision! You enter the home into open Living Room/Dining Room combination with vaulted ceilings.
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1516 sqft
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
220 S. Semoran Blvd.
220 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
501 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
2303 SUN VALLEY CIRCLE
2303 Sun Valley Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts.
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1
5106 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision.
2440 Firstlight Way
2440 Firstlight Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 sqft
We are pleased to present this brand new, move-in ready townhome located in Winter Park, nestled in the sought-after gated community of Hawks Crest.
Results within 5 miles of Goldenrod
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
