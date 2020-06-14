Apartment List
297 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goldenrod renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Goldenrod
30 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1743 Semoran North Circle
1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Goldenrod
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Goldenrod, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goldenrod renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

