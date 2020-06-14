Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Glencoe, FL with garage

Glencoe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
535 Aeolian Drive
535 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1444 sqft
This single family one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage lakeside house is available May 24th, 2020 This pretty home is situated in a safe and very convenient community with a heated pool, playground and walking/biking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1405 S Riverside Drive
1405 South Riverside Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1899 Primrose Path
1899 Primrose Path, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single-Story Villa with an attached 2-Car Garage. Located in the Golf Villas Condos at Spruce Creek. This Condo has a Living Room and Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Split Bedrooms, and an Inside Laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
3027 Pine Tree Drive
3027 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1523 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage has carpet and tile and features a fenced in yard, shed, and large screened in porch. Rental is for a 1 year lease. ''No Pets''

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fly In Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
63 Lazy 8 Drive
63 Lazy Eight Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2271 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Spacious Great room features a two-sided brick fireplace & a wet bar with wine storage. Large enclosed Lanai with Tile floors & ceiling fans overlook the backyard & Golf Course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
81 Alberta Avenue
81 Alberta Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1767 sqft
Ponce Inlet. The Lighthouse, The Beach, Fishing, No Drive Beach. As close to paradise as we get in Coastal Central Florida. A charming, 3/2 Single Family Residence Is nearly impossible to find in Ponce Inlet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Bay
1 Unit Available
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3819 Schoolway Avenue
3819 Schoolway Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Lovely 2/2 beachside - Lovely beach side 2/2 with tiled floor through-out, open floor plan, 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beach, schools. This home has a privacy fenced, lush landscaped, serene back yard made for relaxation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glencoe, FL

Glencoe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

