pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2406 Nw 67th St
2406 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Updated private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex in Gladeview. Close to I-95 and within walking distance of Metrorail.
Results within 1 mile of Gladeview
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8367 Northwest 14th Court
8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
685 sqft
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Model City
4651 NW 16th Ave
4651 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Ready to move-in first-floor unit 1 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Tenants must have 620+ Credit Scored, a background report, employment verification, and proof of income. PETS ALLOW with $250 Deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
156 NW 62nd St
156 Northwest 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRICITY, AND TRASH INCLUDED! Beautiful, fully remodeled studio-apartment available near the Design District / Upper Eastside / MiMo District. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included except cable/internet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Results within 5 miles of Gladeview
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
267 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
46 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
19 Units Available
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
19 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
12 Units Available
Little Havana
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,718
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
22 Units Available
Allapattah
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
