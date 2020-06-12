/
3 bedroom apartments
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
6095 Bella Rosa Lane
6095 Bella Rosa Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury townhome with high end finishes now available. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, I95 and beaches. Gas range and tankless water heater saves on utility bill.
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
5853 Pine Ridge Circle
5853 Pine Ridge Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Home, built to the highest standards, in a gated 55+ community with 41 homes.
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
315 Estuary Drive
315 Estuary Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
Come Rent behind the private gates of this fabulous luxury waterfront residence is a 4BR/4.5BA, gourmet kitchen, dramatic pinewood ceilings, en-suite guest rooms & balcony! Resort style pool/spa, private dock w/boat lift, underwater dock lighting!
Results within 5 miles of Gifford
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
7870 14th Lane
7870 14th Lane, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
7870 14th Lane Available 07/18/20 Pointe West 3/2 Home with private pool - BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN POINTE WEST WITH SMALL SCREENED POOL/SPA- PRIVATE FENCED YARD - SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH OUTSTANDING AMENITIES.
655 Old Dixie Highway S.W.
655 Old Dixie Highway Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Seasonal Rental OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST HOUSE - OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST 3/1 HOUSE-ON 4 ACRES WITH POOL. LOVELY ANTIQUE DECOR AND COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS... A QUIET GET AWAY YET MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & SHORT DRIVE TO OCEAN.Furn.
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
