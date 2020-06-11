/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 AM
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO
5025 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Corner unit facing Golf course! - Updated unit with beautiful view of golf course. No carpet, all appliances and elevator in building. (RLNE5743918)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4350 Doubles Alley Drive
4350 Doubles Alley Dr, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Available 2 bdrm/2bth condo. Local to everything, beaches, shopping, hospital & schools. Enjoy the Penthouse view of pool & landscape from screened in porch & Mstr. bdrm.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
1 of 50
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
214 Park Shores Circle
214 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1456 sqft
Renovated, one story 2 BED, 2 Bath Villa in beautiful Park like setting just steps away from the pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2800 Indian River Boulevard
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Sensational water views from this highly sought after first floor, corner unit in Vista Harbor. Beautifully updated, spacious, 2BD/2BA, with wood flooring throughout, screened porch overlooks waterway and natural foliage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$3100 / mo IN SEASON (Dec - APR) $1600 / mo off season or annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Gifford
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5554 A1A #203
5554 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Oceanfront Condo - Best views in Vero Beach. Available annually $3300 monthly; Off season May-Nov $3300 or Seasonal Dec-April $6000. Anytime is a great time at LaMer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4859832)
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
Similar Pages
Gifford Apartments with GarageGifford Apartments with GymGifford Apartments with ParkingGifford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLCape Canaveral, FL