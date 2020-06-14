Apartment List
FL
/
gateway
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

264 Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gateway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11960 Champions Green WAY
11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12171 Summergate CIR
12171 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*AVAIL JULY 1 - DEC 16, 2020 ~ Please Note: 3 Month Minimum Lease Off Season ~ Turn-Key Furnished ~ Clean ~ Peaceful ~ Safe ~ Guard Gated Community ~ 2006 CONDO* Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, Lake-View Condo

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12181 Summergate CIR
12181 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12658 Stone Tower LOOP
12658 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11561 Villa Grand
11561 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1107 sqft
This quiet community HAS GREAT AMENITIES and NO MAINTENANCE WORRIES FOR YOU! This READY TO MOVE IN condo features, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, laminate floors in the bedrooms and much more! THIS CONDO OWNER IS SMALL PET-FRIENDLY WITH

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11521 Villa Grand
11521 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
833 sqft
Live the resort lifestyle in this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the desirable gated community of Royal Greens in Gateway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9530 Blue Stone CIR
9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11490 Villa Grand
11490 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
You’ll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11520 Villa Grand
11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
833 sqft
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12475 Kentwood AVE
12475 Kentwood Avenue, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11511 Villa Grand
11511 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
747 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath, unfurnished, open floor plan, Royal Greens unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2032 sqft
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10543 Carolina Willow DR
10543 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10519 Carolina Willow DR
10519 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11563 Golden Oak TER
11563 Golden Oak Terrace, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom home in Arborwood Preserve. This home features lovely grey plank floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11769 Grand Belvedere WAY
11769 Grand Belvedere Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1831 sqft
WATER Internet and Cable includes in this lovely SHORT TERM RENTAL. Rent 6 months up to 9 months. AVAILABLE starting now until December 31st 2020. - Nicely Furnished Unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Olympia Point
1 Unit Available
8630 Athena CT
8630 Athena Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished and decorated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the gated community of Olympia Pointe. Home features all tile on the first floor, new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a great lake and fountain view.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2216 Carnaby CT
2216 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great 3/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. New flooring and freshly painted, you will love this tastefully decorated vacation spot! Fully furnished, laundry in unit and a heated spa on your lanai.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11548 Shady Blossom DR
11548 Shady Blossom Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
New! 4/3/2 lakefront home in Arborwood Preserve! Available April 2020-September 2020. Rented October 2020-April 2021.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gateway, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gateway renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

