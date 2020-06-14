Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL with garage

Gateway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Move in Special! $300 off the first month rent. A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12495 Country Day CIR
12495 Country Day Circle, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This is by far the largest (over 3,500 sq ft) and super customized home in Daniel's Preserve (see photos). 4 bedroom and 4 baths spread over the two story home with a three car garage, pool and a lake.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12881 Eagle Pointe CIR
12881 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome to Eagle Pointe in Gateway!!! AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020........ This spacious single family home has an open floor plan and is very light and bright. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area along with a Family Room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11960 Champions Green WAY
11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12658 Stone Tower LOOP
12658 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12020 Champions Green WAY
12020 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
What a convenient location to live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Gateway is next to Fenway South, convenient to I-75, Colonial Boulevard, the airport and so much more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12475 Kentwood AVE
12475 Kentwood Avenue, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10519 Carolina Willow DR
10519 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4752 Leonard Boulevard South
4752 Leonard Boulevard South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11888 Arboretum Run DR
11888 Arboretum Run Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2110 sqft
Brand new just finished in May 2020. 2nd story unit with water & nature preserve views, very private lanai. Grand entrance with a downstairs closet, 2 car - extended bay garage (can fit 3 cars), open concept kitchen, living, and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4621 30th Street Southwest
4621 30th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
Studio
$1,295
1761 sqft
Spacious Newly Renovated 3 bedroom + Den 2 bathroom single-family house features fresh paint, new tile throughout, great room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, enclosed lanai, 2 car garage.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4532 29th Street Southwest
4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670 Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2400 Lantana Ave
2400 Lantana Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great Location! Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, single car garage with onsite laundry. Quick access to RSW, Fort Myers, dining and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10472 Materita DR
10472 Materita Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1230 sqft
New rental available, with all new furniture, ready to be enjoyed. Take in all that Southwest Florida has to offer in this gorgeous turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with stunning Western lake views from the extended covered lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10482 Casella WAY
10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2376 sqft
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai.

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4520 20th St SW
4520 20th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Very cute and cozy 2 bedroom w/den 2 bath and 2 car garage duplex available for rent. New tile is being installed throughout, freshly painted, fully equipped kitchen, and washer/dryer hook up. lawn & salt service included.
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gateway, FL

Gateway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

