2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL
1 Unit Available
12100 Summergate Cir Apt 101
12100 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1231 sqft
Excellent condo unit available in gated community at Summerwind of Gateway.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.
1 Unit Available
12181 Summergate CIR
12181 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture,
1 Unit Available
12171 Summergate CIR
12171 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*AVAIL JULY 1 - DEC 16, 2020 ~ Please Note: 3 Month Minimum Lease Off Season ~ Turn-Key Furnished ~ Clean ~ Peaceful ~ Safe ~ Guard Gated Community ~ 2006 CONDO* Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, Lake-View Condo
1 Unit Available
11561 Villa Grand
11561 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1107 sqft
This quiet community HAS GREAT AMENITIES and NO MAINTENANCE WORRIES FOR YOU! This READY TO MOVE IN condo features, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, laminate floors in the bedrooms and much more! THIS CONDO OWNER IS SMALL PET-FRIENDLY WITH
1 Unit Available
11490 Villa Grand
11490 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
You’ll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.
1 Unit Available
12475 Kentwood AVE
12475 Kentwood Avenue, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views.
1 Unit Available
11327 Championship DR
11327 Championship Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1601 sqft
WOW! What a great opportunity to live in golf gated community with 2 manned gates and a 24-hour security roaming patrol. This villa with its 2br+den/2bath is located on the 18th fairway of the famous Tom Fazio golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11563 Golden Oak TER
11563 Golden Oak Terrace, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom home in Arborwood Preserve. This home features lovely grey plank floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11769 Grand Belvedere WAY
11769 Grand Belvedere Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1831 sqft
WATER Internet and Cable includes in this lovely SHORT TERM RENTAL. Rent 6 months up to 9 months. AVAILABLE starting now until December 31st 2020. - Nicely Furnished Unit.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2325 Carnaby CT
2325 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful golf course view in this 2/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. Large open floor plan with plenty of light. 2 car attached garage, laundry room in unit includes washer and dryer.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.
Olympia Point
1 Unit Available
8630 Athena CT
8630 Athena Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished and decorated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the gated community of Olympia Pointe. Home features all tile on the first floor, new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a great lake and fountain view.
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11322 Tiverton TRCE
11322 Tiverton Trace, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available for rent Furnished for June, July and August 2020...
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4532 29th Street Southwest
4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670 Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10472 Materita DR
10472 Materita Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1230 sqft
New rental available, with all new furniture, ready to be enjoyed. Take in all that Southwest Florida has to offer in this gorgeous turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with stunning Western lake views from the extended covered lanai.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4520 20th St SW
4520 20th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Very cute and cozy 2 bedroom w/den 2 bath and 2 car garage duplex available for rent. New tile is being installed throughout, freshly painted, fully equipped kitchen, and washer/dryer hook up. lawn & salt service included.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4523 25th St SW
4523 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1173 sqft
This 2/2 plus den duplex features all new tile throughout and fully equipped open kitchen concept. 3rd room could be used as a bedroom, but has no closet. lawn & salt service included.
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Forum
34 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
