Gateway, FL
9465 Ivy Brook RUN
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

9465 Ivy Brook RUN

9465 Ivy Brook Run · (727) 424-6257
Gateway
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9465 Ivy Brook Run, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
*AVAILABLE NOW*. **No pets per HOA rules**. You will fall in love with this completely REMODELED, three bedroom, two and a half bath, unfurnished, two story, open concept, corner unit townhome with tons of natural light. Perfectly situated overlooking the lake and trees with no parking lot view! The remodeled kitchen features new grey shaker cabinets with chrome hardware, white granite countertops, glass subway backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, and separate pantry. The upstairs bathrooms feature grey and white striped walls with new floors and vanities with vessel sinks. The bedrooms are also freshly painted and have new carpet and ceiling fans. The master has a walk-in closet as well as a private bath. Laundry in-unit and water is included in rent.

You will love Village of Stoneybrook, a gated condo community featuring a pool and playground. Located in Gateway, one of Southwest Florida's premier communities, with miles of shaded walking and biking trails, and parks. Very close to the Fort Myers Brewery, Boulevard Deli & Tavern, Gartner, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have any available units?
9465 Ivy Brook RUN has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have?
Some of 9465 Ivy Brook RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9465 Ivy Brook RUN currently offering any rent specials?
9465 Ivy Brook RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9465 Ivy Brook RUN pet-friendly?
No, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN offer parking?
No, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN does not offer parking.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have a pool?
Yes, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN has a pool.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have accessible units?
No, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9465 Ivy Brook RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9465 Ivy Brook RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
