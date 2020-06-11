9465 Ivy Brook RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

*AVAILABLE NOW*. **No pets per HOA rules**. You will fall in love with this completely REMODELED, three bedroom, two and a half bath, unfurnished, two story, open concept, corner unit townhome with tons of natural light. Perfectly situated overlooking the lake and trees with no parking lot view! The remodeled kitchen features new grey shaker cabinets with chrome hardware, white granite countertops, glass subway backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, and separate pantry. The upstairs bathrooms feature grey and white striped walls with new floors and vanities with vessel sinks. The bedrooms are also freshly painted and have new carpet and ceiling fans. The master has a walk-in closet as well as a private bath. Laundry in-unit and water is included in rent.



You will love Village of Stoneybrook, a gated condo community featuring a pool and playground. Located in Gateway, one of Southwest Florida's premier communities, with miles of shaded walking and biking trails, and parks. Very close to the Fort Myers Brewery, Boulevard Deli & Tavern, Gartner, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, and I-75.