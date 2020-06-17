All apartments in Gateway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12475 Kentwood AVE

12475 Kentwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12475 Kentwood Avenue, Gateway, FL 33913

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views. The Valencia design by WCI features a great room open concept that opens through large sliders to a screened lanai with salt water heated pool. The home features impact resistant doors and windows, modern finishes such as wide floor plank tile, rich wood cabinetry and stone surfaces. Grand master bedroom suite and bath; separate guest suite; and a study/den or 3rd bedroom with built in murphy unit. Laundry room with washer, dryer, tub sink, storage; and a two-car garage equipped with plug in for car. This gated community offers a 24 hour manned gate, clubhouse, an amazing resort style community pool/spa, fitness center, billiards, basketball, playground and BBQ/Fireplace entertaining areas. Come take a look at this fine property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have any available units?
12475 Kentwood AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gateway, FL.
What amenities does 12475 Kentwood AVE have?
Some of 12475 Kentwood AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12475 Kentwood AVE currently offering any rent specials?
12475 Kentwood AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12475 Kentwood AVE pet-friendly?
No, 12475 Kentwood AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE offer parking?
Yes, 12475 Kentwood AVE does offer parking.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12475 Kentwood AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have a pool?
Yes, 12475 Kentwood AVE has a pool.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have accessible units?
No, 12475 Kentwood AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12475 Kentwood AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12475 Kentwood AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12475 Kentwood AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
