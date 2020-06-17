12475 Kentwood AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool playground pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views. The Valencia design by WCI features a great room open concept that opens through large sliders to a screened lanai with salt water heated pool. The home features impact resistant doors and windows, modern finishes such as wide floor plank tile, rich wood cabinetry and stone surfaces. Grand master bedroom suite and bath; separate guest suite; and a study/den or 3rd bedroom with built in murphy unit. Laundry room with washer, dryer, tub sink, storage; and a two-car garage equipped with plug in for car. This gated community offers a 24 hour manned gate, clubhouse, an amazing resort style community pool/spa, fitness center, billiards, basketball, playground and BBQ/Fireplace entertaining areas. Come take a look at this fine property.