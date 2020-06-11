All apartments in Fussels Corner
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

689 Tulip Circle East

689 Tulip Cir E · (727) 316-5003
Location

689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL 33823

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community. This home is turn-key & fully-furnished! You will be conveniently located to all of Auburndale's surrounding attractions including: Legoland, Walt Disney World, shopping/dinning and world class beaches within an hour drive. You will also be able to take advantage of the community/amenities including a pool, spa, gym, fishing pond tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, horseshoe pits and basketball courts. Our company is dedicated to helping everyone own their next home; there is a down-payment required and all credit is considered.

Call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your next home!

Lot Rent ($740.00/mo) is not included and a separate application through the Community is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Tulip Circle East have any available units?
689 Tulip Circle East has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 689 Tulip Circle East have?
Some of 689 Tulip Circle East's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Tulip Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
689 Tulip Circle East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Tulip Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Tulip Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 689 Tulip Circle East does offer parking.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Tulip Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East have a pool?
Yes, 689 Tulip Circle East has a pool.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East have accessible units?
No, 689 Tulip Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 689 Tulip Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Tulip Circle East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 689 Tulip Circle East has units with air conditioning.
