689 Tulip Circle East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community. This home is turn-key & fully-furnished! You will be conveniently located to all of Auburndale's surrounding attractions including: Legoland, Walt Disney World, shopping/dinning and world class beaches within an hour drive. You will also be able to take advantage of the community/amenities including a pool, spa, gym, fishing pond tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, horseshoe pits and basketball courts. Our company is dedicated to helping everyone own their next home; there is a down-payment required and all credit is considered.



Lot Rent ($740.00/mo) is not included and a separate application through the Community is required.