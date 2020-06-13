/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
3259 Ogden Drive
3259 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1521 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
456 Oaklanding Boulevard
456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE
4402 Winding Oaks Circle, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg designed 3/2 home, is move-in ready. This home is in the Gated Fairway Oaks Golf Community. This home was the former model home for the development and has premium design upgrade features throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Fuller Heights
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6337 Sedgeford Dr
6337 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL
Call or Text Matthew Harold. 4/2.5 Townhome in gated community Chelsea Oaks off Shepherd Road, Lakeland FL. Conveniently located near Walmart and Publix. https://www.rentahomewithus.com/tampa-bay-homes-for-rent#ad/1112346
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.
Results within 5 miles of Fuller Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
3840 Serenade Ln
3840 Serenade Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Carillon Lakes, Gated Community , 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo over looking Tennis Courts. Play Ground and Club House.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE
5939 High Glen Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
Newly renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom pool home with triple split plan. 4th bedroom has en suite bathroom, with a separate living room and kitchenette for an attached mother in law suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Oakbridge
1 Unit Available
3133 STONEWATER DRIVE
3133 Stonewater Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1918 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED in the gated community of Stonewater. This two-story villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has new carpet upstairs and new vinyl wood look plank flooring downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4342 SPRING LANE
4342 Spring Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
NEEDING SPACE? NO HOA! How about just over AN ACRE in SOUTH LAKELAND? Beautiful Custom Built, Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is set in a very peaceful location among mature trees.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
433 CARLETON STREET
433 Carleton Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
This newly remolded three bedroom two bath rental home is located in a great area of South Lakeland! Conveniently, located near shopping, dining & the Polk Parkway if you are commuting to Orlando or Tampa Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6330 ASHLEY DRIVE
6330 Ashley Drive, Polk County, FL
Beautiful Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath PLUS OFFICE with magnificent oaks and over 1/2 acre yard large enough for the entire family and all the rest of the neighborhood to PLAY IN. ALL LAWN and POOL CARE INCLUDED.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
814 S WHISPER WOODS DRIVE
814 Whisper Woods Dr, Polk County, FL
WELCOME HOME - this spectacular 4 bedroom 4 bath Pool home is meticulous! Featuring gleaming hard wood floors, gas fireplace a wonderful pool/patio area with outdoor kitchen, along with a very large game room for family fun.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Grasslands
1 Unit Available
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
6846 EAGLE RIDGE LOOP
6846 Eagle Ridge Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
Located in the heart of South Lakeland in the premier 4 ½ star golf course community of Eaglebrooke. This beautiful home in Grandview section of The Club at Eaglebrooke has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large study.
