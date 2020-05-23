All apartments in Frostproof
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:16 PM

20 HEIGHTS AVENUE

20 Heights Avenue · (863) 528-0366
Location

20 Heights Avenue, Frostproof, FL 33843
Lake Clinch Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2614 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
FOR RENT.....4 BR 3 BA, Multi-Level home with Full Basement. Custom built, wonderful neighborhood, public access to Clinch Lake, public boat ramp and lakeside picnic tables. Dark grey slate flooring catches your eye leads to family room with sliding glass door and access to large first floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd level includes beautiful updated Kitchen, boasts of wood cabinets,granite counter tops, Samsung/Frigidaire appliances and wood plank flooring. Just off the kitchen is the dining room for large family and wall of custom built cabinets to display your finest china or store your everyday ware. Dining room and large living room join, great for family gatherings. Up a few steps to the 3rd level are 3 BR's and 2 BA's. Master en-suite has double closets and walk in closet. Plenty of room for a California King or two single beds as pictured. Nice size bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2nd BR has built in cabinets, double closets and room for your favorite chair. BR #3 is nice size, deep closet and just down the hall from 2nd upstairs BR with tub/shower combo, high toilet and plenty of counter space. Rare in most Florida home is a full basement, accessed from the family room. Possibilities may be Mancave, Teenage hangout, Large office, or extra storage. Wheelchair Lift, 2 car carport, extra parking for 6, metal roof before 2004 hurricane, hurricane windows, gutters, fenced back yard, 25 KW whole house generator recently serviced and running perfectly(Sept. 19) are a few more special features. AC approx. 8 to 10 yrs old. Plumbing and electrical maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
20 HEIGHTS AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20 HEIGHTS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frostproof.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 HEIGHTS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
