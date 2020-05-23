20 HEIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

FOR RENT.....4 BR 3 BA, Multi-Level home with Full Basement. Custom built, wonderful neighborhood, public access to Clinch Lake, public boat ramp and lakeside picnic tables. Dark grey slate flooring catches your eye leads to family room with sliding glass door and access to large first floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd level includes beautiful updated Kitchen, boasts of wood cabinets,granite counter tops, Samsung/Frigidaire appliances and wood plank flooring. Just off the kitchen is the dining room for large family and wall of custom built cabinets to display your finest china or store your everyday ware. Dining room and large living room join, great for family gatherings. Up a few steps to the 3rd level are 3 BR's and 2 BA's. Master en-suite has double closets and walk in closet. Plenty of room for a California King or two single beds as pictured. Nice size bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2nd BR has built in cabinets, double closets and room for your favorite chair. BR #3 is nice size, deep closet and just down the hall from 2nd upstairs BR with tub/shower combo, high toilet and plenty of counter space. Rare in most Florida home is a full basement, accessed from the family room. Possibilities may be Mancave, Teenage hangout, Large office, or extra storage. Wheelchair Lift, 2 car carport, extra parking for 6, metal roof before 2004 hurricane, hurricane windows, gutters, fenced back yard, 25 KW whole house generator recently serviced and running perfectly(Sept. 19) are a few more special features. AC approx. 8 to 10 yrs old. Plumbing and electrical maintained.