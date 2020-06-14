Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

261 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forest City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
443 Jordan Stuart Circle 105
443 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1088 sqft
Spacious 2BR Condo - *$500 CREDIT ON FIRST FULL MONTH. Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
826 CAMARGO WAY
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
574 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs.  This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
877 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready 1st floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining, and living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
822 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1106 sqft
Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large first floor two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
827 CAMARGO WAY
827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rosemont
17 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
City Guide for Forest City, FL

Forest City is located partially in Seminole County. Seminole is a word that stems from the Spanish for "wild," and you'll see that life here is both wild and wonderful.

Forest City, like much of Florida, can be classified as the land of lakes. Most of the area is easily designated by which lake it is closest to. Part of the select few paradise-on-Earth states, Florida is the home to more coastline than you could shake a well-bronzed stick at. Which would be very difficult considering palm trees have no branches. While Forest Park is located inland, as far as inland exists in this region there is still no shortage of glistening aquamarine waters to wile away those long summer days in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Forest City, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forest City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

