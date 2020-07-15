Apartment List
/
FL
/
florida ridge
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Florida Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Florida Ridge

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2800 Indian River Blvd H2
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO - DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO. OPPOSITE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OCEAN. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
535 Honeysuckle Lane
535 Honeysuckle Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available OFF SEASON ONLY! Furnished 2 Bed - 3 Bath - Sleeps 4 adults - meticulously maintained pool home perfectly located in central beach. New lush landscaping, beautiful hardwood floors, walk to Riverside Park and Theater!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Lucie Village
3772 Outrigger Court
3772 Outrigger Drive, St. Lucie Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3564 sqft
Fully Furnished home on the Indian River Lagoon with dock and great views . This 3 bedroom offers many updates including custom wood floors and tile.Kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, all updated .

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1783 Willows Square
1783 Willows Square, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1833 sqft
Top of the line upgrades and extras. Full front porch and back porch! Impact windows.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4601 Highway A1a
4601 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Exceptional River Views 2/2 from Family room and master bedroom. Spacious and Great location. New laminate wood flooring, new stainless steel appliances and perfectly decorated. Impact sliders & windows. Beach Access. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 10 miles of Florida Ridge

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Park District
507 S. 8th St #A
507 South 8th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. - Property is an downstairs apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Property has a shed for additional (shared) storage space. Huge fenced in yard. Small dogs ok.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Florida Ridge, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Florida Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Florida Ridge 1 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorida Ridge 3 BedroomsFlorida Ridge Apartments with Balconies
Florida Ridge Apartments with GaragesFlorida Ridge Apartments with GymsFlorida Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorida Ridge Apartments with ParkingFlorida Ridge Apartments with Pools
Florida Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryersFlorida Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlorida Ridge Furnished ApartmentsFlorida Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology