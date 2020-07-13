/
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
112 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
704 sqft
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
18 Service Tree Place
18 Service Berry Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1602 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Open floor plan on a quiet cul-de-sac. Split plan w/generous walk in closet in master. Master has trey ceiling w/ fan & spacious bath. Kitchen has breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
53 Sloganeer Trl.
53 Sloganeer Trail, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2096 sqft
53 Sloganeer Trl.
Results within 10 miles of Flagler Beach
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
204 Stone St S
204 South Stone Street, Bunnell, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Completely remodeled inside with, new cabinets, granite counter tops, new microwave, new stove, new PVP vinyl flooring, new tiled shower, new granite cabinet in bathroom. All windows just replaced with energy efficient vinyl windows.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1682 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - While beach-facing suites will suit early risers, this lakeside unit boasts the best of the best: exceptional value and a sunset.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
8 Potterville Lane
8 Potterville Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2350 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage and circular drive offers a split floor plan with travertine floors in all the main living areas, laminate wood in bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
38 Rosepetal Ln
38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1708 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Vacation Rental - 3BD/2BA - Gated Community - Call for Availability - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian Trails
128 Brushwood Ln
128 Brushwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1771 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with a Fully Fenced Yard! - Spacious and well kept, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features tile in main areas, wood flooring in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Knoll
23 Eagle Crest Path
23 Eagle Crest Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2076 sqft
4 bedroom house in Cypress Knoll. Open kitchen . Formal dining room. Spacious living room. Split floor plan. Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile in all other places. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
16 Prosperity Lane
16 Prosperity Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1429 sqft
Don't miss this three bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled duplex features all tile floors and freshly painted garage floor. Roomy interior has been freshly painted. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
84 Westbury Ln
84 Westbury Ln, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1848 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Tidelands Condo for rent ! - Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
62 Moody Dr
62 Moody Drive, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2800 sqft
Luxurious 3 story beachfront home just steps away from white sandy beaches. Fitted with three master bedrooms with twin beds, this home can comfortably sleep up to 12 people and accommodates up to three families.
