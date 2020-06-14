Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with gym

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1986 sqft
Grand Haven move in ready home.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
85 Avenue De La Mer
85 Avenue De La Mer, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2895 sqft
What an opportunity!!! Imagine living in this gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Tuscany at Hammock Dunes! Wake up to breathtaking oceanfront views-sunrise over the ocean in the morning and sunset over the evening on the Intracoastal.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2293 sqft
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Flagler Beach
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1344 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Our condo is located just a short walk from the two Cinnamon beach clubhouses. The Ocean Clubhouse, designed with adults in mind, offers a secluded environment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1065 sqft
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Tomoka
1 Unit Available
8 Polar Bear Path
8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
962 sqft
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
4600 E Moody Blvd 4 O
4600 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
958 sqft
Come to the Pointe ~ Palm Pointe! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located at Palm Pointe. Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, Master has walk in closet & access to balcony. View of lake from balcony. Washer & Dryer. Premium cable included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Riverview Bend S Unit 724
70 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1065 sqft
Top Floor Unit in Tidelands Community - New appliances and huge vaulted ceilings. Fantastic upgraded closets in both bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Flagler Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Flagler Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

