Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE

5101 Oakline View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Oakline View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch offers a functional layout that’s perfect for the family. Uniquely located across from one of Fishhawk’s many green areas, this home has beautiful views.

The formal living and dining rooms greet you with rich hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The dining room leads to the fully upgraded kitchen, complete with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, and full stainless steel appliance package including a gas stove.

The kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast nook, with sliding glass doors leading to the screened covered lanai. The extended lanai, including ceiling fans for extra comfort, overlooks the lush backyard. The first-floor powder room is convenient for guests.

Upstairs, the home’s 4 bedrooms surround an open loft, the perfect informal living area. The spacious master bedroom is a welcome retreat and includes a spacious en-suite bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and a separate glass-enclosed shower with tile surround.

The three remaining bedrooms are spacious and bright, with plush carpeting and ceiling fans.

All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services!

Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
