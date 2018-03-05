5101 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch offers a functional layout that’s perfect for the family. Uniquely located across from one of Fishhawk’s many green areas, this home has beautiful views.



The formal living and dining rooms greet you with rich hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The dining room leads to the fully upgraded kitchen, complete with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, and full stainless steel appliance package including a gas stove.



The kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast nook, with sliding glass doors leading to the screened covered lanai. The extended lanai, including ceiling fans for extra comfort, overlooks the lush backyard. The first-floor powder room is convenient for guests.



Upstairs, the home’s 4 bedrooms surround an open loft, the perfect informal living area. The spacious master bedroom is a welcome retreat and includes a spacious en-suite bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and a separate glass-enclosed shower with tile surround.



The three remaining bedrooms are spacious and bright, with plush carpeting and ceiling fans.



All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services!



Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful family home!