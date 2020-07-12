Apartment List
/
FL
/
fern park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

168 Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fern Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
412 Lochmond Drive
412 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1092 sqft
This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
227 Lochmond Drive
227 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Fern Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
152 MAITLAND AVENUE
152 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2232 sqft
WATERFRONT!! It's so close to the water it feels like you're on a houseboat. HUGE over 2,230 sq ft. 4 bedroom, 3 bath condo with 4 large patios.

1 of 5

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
752 Howland Ln Unit 120
752 Howland Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
966 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Condo in Altamonte Springs! - Contact Us Today to see this sought after 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 N OrlandoAve
400 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
955 N Orlando Ave
955 Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
769 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 5 miles of Fern Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
City Guide for Fern Park, FL

Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!

Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fern Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fern Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFern Park 3 BedroomsFern Park Apartments with Balcony
Fern Park Apartments with GarageFern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFern Park Apartments with ParkingFern Park Apartments with Pool
Fern Park Apartments with Washer-DryerFern Park Cheap PlacesFern Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsFern Park Pet Friendly PlacesFern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus