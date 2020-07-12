168 Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL with parking

Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!

Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike.