168 Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL with parking
Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!
Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fern Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.