Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2453 EGRET BOULEVARD

2453 Egret Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Egret Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Bordeaux Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
If you are looking for a beautiful condo with easy access to all things, Tampa Bay, look no further. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo is located in the Feather Sound Area with easy access to 275, Downtown Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete and more. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet space, inside laundry and more. Nice master suite with tub and separate shower, walk in closet and built in
shelves. Second bedroom has a built in desk. Nice screened in patio off the living room and dining room combo. Don't miss out and call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

