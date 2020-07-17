2453 EGRET BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

If you are looking for a beautiful condo with easy access to all things, Tampa Bay, look no further. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo is located in the Feather Sound Area with easy access to 275, Downtown Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete and more. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet space, inside laundry and more. Nice master suite with tub and separate shower, walk in closet and built in

shelves. Second bedroom has a built in desk. Nice screened in patio off the living room and dining room combo. Don't miss out and call today!