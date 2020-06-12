2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout. The southern exposure of this unit keeps it bright, including the screened-in balcony that has been updated with brand new tile. Make the balcony the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail! Inside laundry features a stackable washer and dryer. The Crystal Bay community also features a beautifully appointed atrium and library, as well as a clubhouse, heated community pool and spa, sauna, outdoor kitchen and BBQ facility, exercise room, game room and billiard room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and airports. Tampa, St. Pete and beaches nearby.