Feather Sound, FL
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE

2333 Feather Sound Drive · (727) 395-9492
Location

2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Crystal Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A609 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout. The southern exposure of this unit keeps it bright, including the screened-in balcony that has been updated with brand new tile. Make the balcony the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail! Inside laundry features a stackable washer and dryer. The Crystal Bay community also features a beautifully appointed atrium and library, as well as a clubhouse, heated community pool and spa, sauna, outdoor kitchen and BBQ facility, exercise room, game room and billiard room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and airports. Tampa, St. Pete and beaches nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
