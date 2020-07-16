5539 Spoonflower Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym

COMING SOON Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Nature Trail - Immaculate modern brick home. 1830 square feet with open living area, split floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 baths plus office. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Wood foyer, large family room. Five ceiling fans through out home for energy efficiency. Walking paths through protected nature preserves. Big wooden deck overlooks the fenced backyard that backs up to the conservatory. Wood privacy fence. The Master Suite includes boxed ceiling w/ceiling fan & a sitting area. The Master Bath features 2 vanities, garden soaking tub, separate shower w/glass enclosure, separate water closet, walk-in closet. Home features a tankless gas water heater and laundry room. Rental includes all the 2 in blinds and drapes. Club House with Meeting Room, Pool, Tennis Courts, Kitchen, Playground, Fitness Center, and Outdoor Grills.



Apply now at GCREMgmt.com

Phone or Text 850-530-1621



Application Fee $45 per person

Monthly Rent $1995

Security Deposit $1900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5556938)