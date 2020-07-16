All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

5539 Spoonflower Dr

5539 Spoonflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5539 Spoonflower Drive, Escambia County, FL 32526
Nature Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
COMING SOON Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Nature Trail - Immaculate modern brick home. 1830 square feet with open living area, split floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 baths plus office. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Wood foyer, large family room. Five ceiling fans through out home for energy efficiency. Walking paths through protected nature preserves. Big wooden deck overlooks the fenced backyard that backs up to the conservatory. Wood privacy fence. The Master Suite includes boxed ceiling w/ceiling fan & a sitting area. The Master Bath features 2 vanities, garden soaking tub, separate shower w/glass enclosure, separate water closet, walk-in closet. Home features a tankless gas water heater and laundry room. Rental includes all the 2 in blinds and drapes. Club House with Meeting Room, Pool, Tennis Courts, Kitchen, Playground, Fitness Center, and Outdoor Grills.

Apply now at GCREMgmt.com
Phone or Text 850-530-1621

Application Fee $45 per person
Monthly Rent $1995
Security Deposit $1900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5556938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have any available units?
5539 Spoonflower Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have?
Some of 5539 Spoonflower Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5539 Spoonflower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Spoonflower Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Spoonflower Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr offer parking?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5539 Spoonflower Dr has a pool.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have accessible units?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5539 Spoonflower Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5539 Spoonflower Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
