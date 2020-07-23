5350 MCGRITS BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently built 3 Bed, 2 Bath in SW Pensacola just two minutes to Perdido Key beaches! You will love the covered front entry that opens to the open layout living and dining area! Eat-in Kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances, large pantry storage, and custom cabinetry. The dining area opens out to the covered back patio for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining! Private master suite is spacious with ceiling fan, attached bath featuring soaking tub, two walk-in closets, separate walk-in shower and double vanity. Indoor laundry/mud room opens off the garage entry for easy cleanup. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.