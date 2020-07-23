All apartments in Escambia County
5350 MCGRITS BLVD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

5350 MCGRITS BLVD

5350 McGrits Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5350 McGrits Blvd, Escambia County, FL 32507
Treasure Hill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently built 3 Bed, 2 Bath in SW Pensacola just two minutes to Perdido Key beaches! You will love the covered front entry that opens to the open layout living and dining area! Eat-in Kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances, large pantry storage, and custom cabinetry. The dining area opens out to the covered back patio for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining! Private master suite is spacious with ceiling fan, attached bath featuring soaking tub, two walk-in closets, separate walk-in shower and double vanity. Indoor laundry/mud room opens off the garage entry for easy cleanup. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have any available units?
5350 MCGRITS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have?
Some of 5350 MCGRITS BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 MCGRITS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5350 MCGRITS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 MCGRITS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD offers parking.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have a pool?
No, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 MCGRITS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 MCGRITS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
