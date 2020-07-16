3501 HWY 196

Amenities

If privacy and room to breathe is what you are looking for, here it is! This rare Country Charmer is a 4BR/2.5BA or an optional 5th bedroom on 5.5 acres with a pond, in-ground screened pool and 2 car side entry garage. With a short commute into Pensacola, you can enjoy this home with family room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The indoor laundry room, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and master bedroom/bath and optional 5th bedroom are all downstairs. There are 3 ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The in-ground screen pool is surrounded by another screened area perfect for outdoor entertaining rain or pest free! There is an additional bonus room on the back of the house that has built in cabinets and a utility sink. It would make a perfect craft or sewing room, or workshop. There is also an outdoor storage building for storing your yard equipment or kids toys. If you have children there is wood play set and a free standing basketball goal for loads of fun! The circular driveway lends nice curb appeal. Don't miss this seldom found home opportunity! Pets are accepted per owner's prior approval with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. No Smoker's or large breeds please.