All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 3501 HWY 196.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
3501 HWY 196
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3501 HWY 196

3501 Barrineau Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3501 Barrineau Park Road, Escambia County, FL 32533

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
If privacy and room to breathe is what you are looking for, here it is! This rare Country Charmer is a 4BR/2.5BA or an optional 5th bedroom on 5.5 acres with a pond, in-ground screened pool and 2 car side entry garage. With a short commute into Pensacola, you can enjoy this home with family room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The indoor laundry room, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and master bedroom/bath and optional 5th bedroom are all downstairs. There are 3 ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The in-ground screen pool is surrounded by another screened area perfect for outdoor entertaining rain or pest free! There is an additional bonus room on the back of the house that has built in cabinets and a utility sink. It would make a perfect craft or sewing room, or workshop. There is also an outdoor storage building for storing your yard equipment or kids toys. If you have children there is wood play set and a free standing basketball goal for loads of fun! The circular driveway lends nice curb appeal. Don't miss this seldom found home opportunity! Pets are accepted per owner's prior approval with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. No Smoker's or large breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 HWY 196 have any available units?
3501 HWY 196 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 3501 HWY 196 have?
Some of 3501 HWY 196's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 HWY 196 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 HWY 196 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 HWY 196 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 HWY 196 is pet friendly.
Does 3501 HWY 196 offer parking?
Yes, 3501 HWY 196 offers parking.
Does 3501 HWY 196 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 HWY 196 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 HWY 196 have a pool?
Yes, 3501 HWY 196 has a pool.
Does 3501 HWY 196 have accessible units?
No, 3501 HWY 196 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 HWY 196 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 HWY 196 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 HWY 196 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 HWY 196 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College