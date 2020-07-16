1913 CORAL ISLAND RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining. Fiberglass tile that is no maintenance unlike the ceramic variety! Energy efficient gas heat, water heater, & real cook's gas stove! Refrigerator with ice maker and an automatic electric garage door plus remote! Privacy fenced with a screened porch helps to enjoy this backyard on beautiful evenings! In desirable Coral Creek, this home is located in a great area and is perfect to relax in on those beautiful summer evenings! Sorry, this home is not pet-friendly. Additional photos coming soon!