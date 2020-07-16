All apartments in Escambia County
Escambia County, FL
1902 CORAL ISLAND RD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1902 CORAL ISLAND RD

1902 Coral Island Road · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL 32506
Coral Creek Two

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3BR/2BA rental home in Coral Creek located on a babbling brook with green-space behind. Remodeled Kitchen has Stainless appliances, Gas stove and Double Oven, Corian Countertops, Faux wood Flooring in Kitchen/Breakfast Area. Large Great Room features a wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling. Ceramic Tile in Master Suite, Foyer, Utility Room, and Guest Bath. Faux-wood Flooring in Kitchen and Breakfast Area; Carpet in remaining areas. Florida Room has own HVAC, Tile Flooring, Functional Windows w/Screens. Overlooks flowing stream at back of fully-fenced yard with additional patio adjacent. Security System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have any available units?
1902 CORAL ISLAND RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have?
Some of 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD currently offering any rent specials?
1902 CORAL ISLAND RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD pet-friendly?
No, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD offer parking?
Yes, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD offers parking.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have a pool?
No, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD does not have a pool.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have accessible units?
No, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1902 CORAL ISLAND RD has units with air conditioning.
