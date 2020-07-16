1902 CORAL ISLAND RD

Amenities

Nice 3BR/2BA rental home in Coral Creek located on a babbling brook with green-space behind. Remodeled Kitchen has Stainless appliances, Gas stove and Double Oven, Corian Countertops, Faux wood Flooring in Kitchen/Breakfast Area. Large Great Room features a wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling. Ceramic Tile in Master Suite, Foyer, Utility Room, and Guest Bath. Faux-wood Flooring in Kitchen and Breakfast Area; Carpet in remaining areas. Florida Room has own HVAC, Tile Flooring, Functional Windows w/Screens. Overlooks flowing stream at back of fully-fenced yard with additional patio adjacent. Security System