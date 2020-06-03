13900 CANAL DR

Amenities

Fully furnished lovely custom home designed by the owners, making it truly unique from any other. Watch the boats go by on the Intracoastal Waterway from any of three maintenance-free Trex decks. Located on a corner lot across the street from the water’s public access, and tucked into a quiet, safe neighborhood on Innerarity Point, this home is one+ mile from the sugar sands of the Gulf Islands National Seashore at Johnson Beach and one mile from a public boat ramp with free parking. Only minutes to shopping, restaurants and the back gate of NAS. The spacious great room showcases an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows offering you a panoramic view of the water and allowing sunlight to fill the room. The home enjoys a state-of-the-art kitchen with stone counter tops and an open floor plan with crown molding throughout. On the main level, you'll find the large master bedroom with a bay window that adds to the uniqueness of the home and an en suite bath with dual vanities. Also on the main floor are a second bedroom and bath. The lower floor of the home offers spaces that cater to anyone's needs. Adjacent to the two-car garage is an office or extra guest room with half-bath, a screened-in Florida room, and a mother-in-law suite complete with a full bath. The owners have maximized space in this home, making sure to include the highest quality design and materials down to the smallest details. This well-built home is essentially hurricane proof, built above standard structurally with a classic modern interior. Not located in a flood zone at 16’ elevation. Some of the many construction features include high-impact low E windows on the south side, R-19 floor insulation and R-38 blown ceiling insulation, 26 gauge metal roof and vinyl siding with 160 mph wind speed rating. Enjoy your own private home with no condo living and no condo fees. This is a unique, bright and airy home for retirement, a beach home, or raising a family – for you. Must see to appreciate.