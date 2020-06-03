All apartments in Escambia County
Escambia County, FL
13900 CANAL DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

13900 CANAL DR

13900 Canal Drive · (850) 572-8441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13900 Canal Drive, Escambia County, FL 32507
Sun and Sand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished lovely custom home designed by the owners, making it truly unique from any other. Watch the boats go by on the Intracoastal Waterway from any of three maintenance-free Trex decks. Located on a corner lot across the street from the water’s public access, and tucked into a quiet, safe neighborhood on Innerarity Point, this home is one+ mile from the sugar sands of the Gulf Islands National Seashore at Johnson Beach and one mile from a public boat ramp with free parking. Only minutes to shopping, restaurants and the back gate of NAS. The spacious great room showcases an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows offering you a panoramic view of the water and allowing sunlight to fill the room. The home enjoys a state-of-the-art kitchen with stone counter tops and an open floor plan with crown molding throughout. On the main level, you'll find the large master bedroom with a bay window that adds to the uniqueness of the home and an en suite bath with dual vanities. Also on the main floor are a second bedroom and bath. The lower floor of the home offers spaces that cater to anyone's needs. Adjacent to the two-car garage is an office or extra guest room with half-bath, a screened-in Florida room, and a mother-in-law suite complete with a full bath. The owners have maximized space in this home, making sure to include the highest quality design and materials down to the smallest details. This well-built home is essentially hurricane proof, built above standard structurally with a classic modern interior. Not located in a flood zone at 16’ elevation. Some of the many construction features include high-impact low E windows on the south side, R-19 floor insulation and R-38 blown ceiling insulation, 26 gauge metal roof and vinyl siding with 160 mph wind speed rating. Enjoy your own private home with no condo living and no condo fees. This is a unique, bright and airy home for retirement, a beach home, or raising a family – for you. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13900 CANAL DR have any available units?
13900 CANAL DR has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13900 CANAL DR have?
Some of 13900 CANAL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13900 CANAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
13900 CANAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13900 CANAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 13900 CANAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 13900 CANAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 13900 CANAL DR offers parking.
Does 13900 CANAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13900 CANAL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13900 CANAL DR have a pool?
No, 13900 CANAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 13900 CANAL DR have accessible units?
No, 13900 CANAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13900 CANAL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13900 CANAL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13900 CANAL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13900 CANAL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
