10312 WAILUKU DR

7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas. The kitchen comes outfitted with a lot of counter space and a cozy breakfast nook that is perfect for reading. This home also features a screened-in, in-ground pool and large backyard ready for summer barbecues. Don't worry about the maintenance though, pool and lawn service are included in the rent. On top of all of these factors, this home also offers an incredible location, close to Pensacola NAS and local schools. Call today to schedule a showing. This one won't last long!