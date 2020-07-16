All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:16 PM

10312 WAILUKU DR

10312 Wailuku Drive · (855) 981-7516
Location

10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL 32506
Maui Garden

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2513 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas. The kitchen comes outfitted with a lot of counter space and a cozy breakfast nook that is perfect for reading. This home also features a screened-in, in-ground pool and large backyard ready for summer barbecues. Don't worry about the maintenance though, pool and lawn service are included in the rent. On top of all of these factors, this home also offers an incredible location, close to Pensacola NAS and local schools. Call today to schedule a showing. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have any available units?
10312 WAILUKU DR has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10312 WAILUKU DR have?
Some of 10312 WAILUKU DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 WAILUKU DR currently offering any rent specials?
10312 WAILUKU DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 WAILUKU DR pet-friendly?
No, 10312 WAILUKU DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR offer parking?
Yes, 10312 WAILUKU DR offers parking.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10312 WAILUKU DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have a pool?
Yes, 10312 WAILUKU DR has a pool.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have accessible units?
No, 10312 WAILUKU DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 WAILUKU DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 WAILUKU DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 WAILUKU DR does not have units with air conditioning.
