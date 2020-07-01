Apartment List
173 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Portal, FL

1 Unit Available
El Portal
180 NE 86 St
180 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Charming riverfront 1930's bungalow w/vaulted ceilings! Nice Eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with large bath...plus bonus half bath! Good closet space.
Results within 1 mile of El Portal
89 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.

1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1 Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 307147 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.

1 Unit Available
MiMo District
533 NE 68 ST 2
533 NE 68th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
1st and Security! Wonderful 2/2 Upper East Side! - Property Id: 304572 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Fantastic two bedroom and two bath second floor duplex! Complete Renovation! Upper Eastside! Porcelain tile floors, stainless

1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.

1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

1 Unit Available
MiMo District
535 NE 68 ST
535 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Fabulous Modern 1/1 Cottage! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 296845 Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with

1 Unit Available
MiMo District
526 Northeast 69th Street
526 NE 69th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1701 sqft
526 Northeast 69th Street Apt #1, Miami, FL 33138 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
71 Northwest 76th Street
71 Northwest 76th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
71 Northwest 76th Street Apt #20, Miami, FL 33150 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
433 NE 82 ST
433 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in

1 Unit Available
Gladeview
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.

1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1030 NE 80 St., Unit 6
1030 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom - Washer drier, Parking Pets ok, FAST APPROVAL Close to Biscayne and the beaches

1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Results within 5 miles of El Portal
36 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,064
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
82 Units Available
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,794
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
15 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
60 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
23 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
275 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
161 Units Available
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in El Portal, FL

Finding an apartment in El Portal that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

