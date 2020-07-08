192 Grove Branch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Winter Haven New Build - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. Large open floor plan with Living, Dining room and Kitchen to entertain and enjoy the company of your guests and family. Two Bedrooms located in the front of the home and a private master suite located in the rear of the home with a large walk-closet, double sink vanity with a stall shower. All brand new appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com