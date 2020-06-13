/
/
dunnellon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20795 RIVER DR DUNNELLON
20795 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
ENJOY A LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - LOVELY RENOVATED BEAUTY IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DUNNELLON. STEP BACK IN TIME & ENJOY ALL THE HISTORY THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20820 River Drive
20820 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great refurbished condo turn key and ready. Pool, hot tub, boat dock and two televisions. Close to the Rainbow River and everything is within walking distance to historical Dunnellon.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
320 sqft
Cute cottage with screened in front porch, all utilities included to include basic cable. Annual lease, 1 and last months rent due at signing.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW Portulaca CT
5016 Southwest Portulaca Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1141 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENOVATED RAINBOW LAKES ESTATES - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE RENOVATED HOME WILL SOLID SURFACE FLOORING AND EXTRA LARGE GARAGE. LOCATED ON .99 ACRE HOME-SITE WITH A FENCED IN BACK YARD. WATER ON WELL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9261 N. Travis Dr.
9261 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1027 sqft
Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub - This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2630 sqft
HUGE 4/2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8503 SW 203 Court
8503 Southwest 203rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
RAINBOWS END 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH - GREAT LOCATION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM OR OFFICE. NEW WOOD CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. JACK-N-JILL BATH.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9385 N. Peachtree Way
9385 North Peachtree Way, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peachtree Duplex - Property Id: 300935 Only two years old 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Vinyl plank flooring Tiled bathrooms Washer/Dryer hookups Breakfast bar Dining area Private Driveway Divided back yard for privacy Quiet
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9423 N Travis Drive
9423 N Travis Dr, Citrus Springs, FL
Studio
$1,100
Beautiful 2019 built home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and great out doors activities. The cities of Dunnellon, Crystal River, Inverness and Ocala are an easy drive.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15375 SW 38th Street
15375 Southwest 38th Street Road, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1713 sqft
15375 SW 38th Street Available 06/30/20 NEWER HOME IN COUNTRY SETTING - Newer Home in a country setting. 3 bedroom 2 baths split bedroom plan with an eat-in kitchen, large pantry, & inside laundry room with utility sink. Enclosed screened in patio.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
13646 SW 115TH Available 06/15/20 Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dunnellon, the median rent is $629 for a studio, $655 for a 1-bedroom, $824 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,111 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dunnellon, check out our monthly Dunnellon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dunnellon area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, University of Florida, and Santa Fe College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunnellon from include Gainesville, Ocala, Spring Hill, Lady Lake, and Leesburg.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FLOcala, FLSpring Hill, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLHudson, FLDade City, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FL