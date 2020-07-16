/
1 bedroom apartments
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
761 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Grenelefe Country Club
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Grenelefe Country Club
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
937 sqft
7511 LAKE HATCHINEHA ROAD
7511 Lake Hatchineha Rd, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
456 sqft
Very nice studio in a single family home. With private yard, fruit trees and parking. All utilities included, excluding wifi and yard maintenance.
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE
1714 Garden Lake Dr, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
The Waterfront Community of Winterset offers Resort Style Living complete with heated pool, Spa, 2 Tennis Courts and a clubhouse overlooking Winterset Lake. This Gated Community offers a State of the Art Security System.
842 AVENUE F NE
842 Avenue F Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
412 sqft
Light and airy 1 bed 1 bath unit available for rent. Large living room/dinning, large bedroom with 2 closets, small kitchen w pantry, and full bath. Water, sewer, cable, trash removal and outside maintenance included in rental price.
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
837 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
1509 7TH STREET
1509 7th St SW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
540 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
