Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

4207 Two Trees Road

4207 Two Trees Rd · (850) 699-7860
Location

4207 Two Trees Rd, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2407 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Most sought after location!!! Gulf views over looking courtyard pool with great views at the Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center. This 2-bedroom / 2-bath suite offers larger master with a bunk and both a living area and master bedroom overlooking the gulf and pool. Its large balcony offers an accommodating perch from which to relax and enjoy the best of Destin. This unit's modern open-air design offers contemporary comfort amidst upscale furnishings. Interior design includes granite countertops, tile flooring in the kitchen & both baths, and carpeted living, dining, and bedroom areas. Amenities include an expansive lagoon pool, spas, a children's pool, a luxury spa, fitness/cardio center, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, jogging trail, and all utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Two Trees Road have any available units?
4207 Two Trees Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4207 Two Trees Road have?
Some of 4207 Two Trees Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Two Trees Road currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Two Trees Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Two Trees Road pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road offer parking?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road does not offer parking.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road have a pool?
Yes, 4207 Two Trees Road has a pool.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road have accessible units?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Two Trees Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 Two Trees Road does not have units with air conditioning.
