4207 Two Trees Road

Most sought after location!!! Gulf views over looking courtyard pool with great views at the Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center. This 2-bedroom / 2-bath suite offers larger master with a bunk and both a living area and master bedroom overlooking the gulf and pool. Its large balcony offers an accommodating perch from which to relax and enjoy the best of Destin. This unit's modern open-air design offers contemporary comfort amidst upscale furnishings. Interior design includes granite countertops, tile flooring in the kitchen & both baths, and carpeted living, dining, and bedroom areas. Amenities include an expansive lagoon pool, spas, a children's pool, a luxury spa, fitness/cardio center, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, jogging trail, and all utilities included.