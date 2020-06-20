404 Ridgewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk to the Destin Harbor! Three bedrooms, two-bath home in the heart of Destin close to the bridge, and within walking distance to dining, boats, and harbor shops. Call to view. No smokers, no pets, please.