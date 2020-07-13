AL
41 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
166 Newport K
166 Newport Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
Ground floor. Clean. Tiled floors. Lowest priced rental in CVE. Close to West Gate (Powerline Rd.). Quick approval. Fabulous Century Village East, with unmatched amenities. Lowest priced rental in CVE.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield Beach

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Unit has brand new carpeting and has been freshly painted. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
399 Brighton J
399 Brighton I, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
601 sqft
Very cute apt in great location. Laminate flooring to bedroom. Renovated bathroom. 2 A/C's.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
160 Preston D
160 Preston D, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
Great location. Walking distance to clubhouse and houses of worship. Carpeted in living room and bedroom. Ceiling fans in living room & bedroomTHIS COMMUNITY IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
568 Mansfield
568 Mansfield North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
GREAT 55 COMMUNITY OF CENTURY VILLAGE WITH MANY AMENTIES CLUBHOUSE WITH MANY AMENTIES POOL, WORK OUT ROOM, SECURITY, TENNIS, BILLARDS,THEATER,

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 2ND AVE
2417 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom only available for rent. - Property Id: 84284 1BR available near downtown Boca.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
2067 Cornwall D
2067 Cornwall D, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
752 sqft
OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL1 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath central air fabulous lake viewPaid in full55 and older communityNO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
2063 Cornwall D
2063 Cornwall D, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
This is a wonderful 2 bedroom OFF-Seasonalrental.Paid in full, 55 and older community,Enjoy all of Century Village amenitiesNO SHOWINGS AT ALL

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
2771 Riverside Dr
2771 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
Studio
$925
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HURRY! THIS STUDIO IS IN PERFECT SHAPE! NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES/COUNTER TOPS/WOOD LIKE FLOORING! FRESHLY PAINTED! UPDATED BATHROOM/NEW CABINETS/SINK/MIRROR.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
2501 Riverside Dr Apt 113A
2501 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
465 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH ON 1ST FLOOR / LAMINATE FLOORS / OPEN KITCHEN / SECURE BLDG / LAUNDRY IN BLDG / POOL / HOA APPROVAL NEEDED
Results within 10 miles of Deerfield Beach

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Country Club Drive
1010 Country Club Drive, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Beautiful 55+ Golf Community. Come live the dream... live like you're on vacation every day! This gorgeous condo with lots of ambient light in this beachy 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
610 Northeast 29th Drive
610 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
610 Northeast 29th Drive Apt #6, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Apartment Guy, www.Rent100.com, (954) 549-7405. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
614 Monaco M
614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2800 NW 56 AVE #D102
2800 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1/1 condo unit in an extremely well located community of Brookfield Square. - Fantastic 1/1 condo unit in an extremely well located community of Brookfield Square.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM, PRIVATE ENTRANCE , KEY WEST STYLE OUTDOOR PRIVATE KITCHEN.NEVER HAVE YOUR LIVING SPACE SMELL LIKE FOOD AGAIN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit on third floor with screened balcony! Tiled floors throughout. Large kitchen and large walk through closet in the bedroom. 55+ Community that is full of amenities. A must see!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$964
880 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1697041 A coveted rental unit in Fort Lauderdale! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
Rent Report
Deerfield Beach

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Deerfield Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,199 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,520 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Deerfield Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Deerfield Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,520 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Deerfield Beach fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Apartments Near Colleges

