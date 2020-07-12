Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL with parking

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Marie Estates
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Results within 1 mile of DeBary

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
590 BELLTOWER AVENUE
590 Belltower Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity in Deltona FL! 2 Beds, 2 Bathrooms ready to move in!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style end unit townhome in Grande Oaks subdivision in Heathrow. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Gated community with state of art amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Maureen Drive
280 Maureen Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2706 sqft
Amazing Renovated LAKE FRONT Home in Sanford!!!! - Welcome home to Lake Sylvan Estates! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 River Landing Drive
2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1634 Tennyson Ct.
1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2669 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in DeBary, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeBary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

