apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Dade City
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable first floor. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED NOW IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.
