Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dade City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
37143 GRASSY HILL LANE
37143 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 Sq Ft, 1 car attached garage Villa for rent in Dade City. Spacious Villa, vaulted ceilings, carpeted in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
37215 GRASSY HILL LANE
37215 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1212 sqft
Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 SqFt, 1 car attached garage for rent in Dade City. This unit features vaulted ceilings, wood laminate in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Victory
38316 HAMPTON AVENUE
38316 Hampton Avenue, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$915
875 sqft
***RENT BY JULY 1 AND SAVE $550 ($300 CASH CARD & $250 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT + 2 FREE MONTHS OF CABLE/INTERNET/WIFI.
Results within 5 miles of Dade City

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Alpha Village Estates
38625 CAMDEN AVENUE
38625 Camden Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Alpha Village Home- 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 garage home laminate and tile floors. Screened in porch and fenced yard. Call to view today. Close to shopping, doctors,& hospitals. Very convenient location.
Results within 10 miles of Dade City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
7334 PARKERSBURG DRIVE
7334 Parkersburg Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 1,831 square feet. When you walk in your eyes are drawn immediately to the open floor plan which is great for entertaining.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
31242 Stoney Brook Dr
31242 Stoney Brook Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1172 sqft
Clean, bright 3BR, 2BA, 1CG home on a quiet street in Ridge Manor West. With 1176 sf, this home has been updated and features a new roof, flooring throughout, kitchen cabinets and counters, and paint inside and out.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.
City Guide for Dade City, FL

Dade City, Florida is home to the annual Dade City Kumquat Festival -- the biggest, most distinctive event in eastern Pasco County!

Dade City is a real Floridian treasure -- and we're not talking gold doubloons! The small city is well-known for its restaurants, antique stores and annual festivals. Just a few minutes from the Tampa Airport, there are plenty of lakes, rolling hills and beautiful views to draw visitors or new residents in Dade. As of 2010 Dade City had a population of 6,437 and covered about 3.4 miles -- about half a square mile of that being water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dade City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dade City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

