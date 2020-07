17 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL with parking

Dade City, Florida is home to the annual Dade City Kumquat Festival -- the biggest, most distinctive event in eastern Pasco County!

Dade City is a real Floridian treasure -- and we're not talking gold doubloons! The small city is well-known for its restaurants, antique stores and annual festivals. Just a few minutes from the Tampa Airport, there are plenty of lakes, rolling hills and beautiful views to draw visitors or new residents in Dade. As of 2010 Dade City had a population of 6,437 and covered about 3.4 miles -- about half a square mile of that being water.