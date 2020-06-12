/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Dade City
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!
Results within 10 miles of Dade City
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1157 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
1 of 4
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fairway Village
1 Unit Available
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLWindermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL