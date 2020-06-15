All apartments in Cypress Lake
Find more places like 8474 Charter Club CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress Lake, FL
/
8474 Charter Club CIR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:47 AM

8474 Charter Club CIR

8474 Charter Club Circle · (239) 850-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cypress Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8474 Charter Club Circle, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
sauna
Available March & April 2021

LOCATION, LOCATION! Adorable 2/2 in a very popular SWFL area.
Walk to Lakes Park, minutes from Summerlin which takes you anywhere you want to go. Beaches, BB Mann Performance Theater, Health Park, Red Sox and Twins Spring Training facilities, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! This SPACIOUS and FULLY UPDATED condo in Club @ Crystal Lake is an ideal retreat. On-site amenities include pools, spas, walk/jog path, fishing pier, clubhouse and even a sauna! One month minimum, Three month maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have any available units?
8474 Charter Club CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8474 Charter Club CIR have?
Some of 8474 Charter Club CIR's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8474 Charter Club CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8474 Charter Club CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8474 Charter Club CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR offer parking?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8474 Charter Club CIR has a pool.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have accessible units?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8474 Charter Club CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8474 Charter Club CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8474 Charter Club CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Cypress Lake 1 BedroomsCypress Lake 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Lake Apartments with GymCypress Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cypress Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity