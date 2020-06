Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great Location for a Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Summerlin Village. Just off Summerlin at Gladiolus the condo is close to everything! Recently updated with new flooring, paint and bathrooms the condo is ready for someone to make it their new home. There is also a screened lanai that comes with the condo. In addition to this there is a community pool and tennis courts. No smoking and no pets please.