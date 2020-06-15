All apartments in Cypress Lake
Find more places like 6158 Principia DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress Lake, FL
/
6158 Principia DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

6158 Principia DR

6158 Principia Drive · (239) 218-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cypress Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6158 Principia Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

basketball court
tennis court
media room
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
media room
tennis court
Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa for Rent!! Light and Bright! Very Conveniently located in the heart of South Ft. Myers! Super close to schools, dining, shopping, entertainment, including Barbara B Mann Theatre and Suncoast Stadium! Approximately 9 miles to the beach! Newer vinyl plank flooring! Newer microwave! Lots of storage including great storage area off courtyard! Beautiful view of the nearby lake! Walking distance to Rutenberg Park for Tennis, Handball, Basketball, and community sports such as Youth Football and Baseball/Softball! Walking/Biking Distance to FSW! Avocado tree just outside your window!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 Principia DR have any available units?
6158 Principia DR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6158 Principia DR have?
Some of 6158 Principia DR's amenities include basketball court, tennis court, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6158 Principia DR currently offering any rent specials?
6158 Principia DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 Principia DR pet-friendly?
No, 6158 Principia DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 6158 Principia DR offer parking?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not offer parking.
Does 6158 Principia DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 Principia DR have a pool?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not have a pool.
Does 6158 Principia DR have accessible units?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 Principia DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6158 Principia DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6158 Principia DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6158 Principia DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Cypress Lake 1 BedroomsCypress Lake 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Lake Apartments with GymCypress Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cypress Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity