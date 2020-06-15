6158 Principia DR

Amenities

Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa for Rent!! Light and Bright! Very Conveniently located in the heart of South Ft. Myers! Super close to schools, dining, shopping, entertainment, including Barbara B Mann Theatre and Suncoast Stadium! Approximately 9 miles to the beach! Newer vinyl plank flooring! Newer microwave! Lots of storage including great storage area off courtyard! Beautiful view of the nearby lake! Walking distance to Rutenberg Park for Tennis, Handball, Basketball, and community sports such as Youth Football and Baseball/Softball! Walking/Biking Distance to FSW! Avocado tree just outside your window!