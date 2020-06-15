All apartments in Cypress Lake
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:52 PM

13661 Julias WAY

13661 Julias Way · (239) 994-3392
Location

13661 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove! This modern home at Palmetto Cove has an open airy floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and featuring a carport and plenty of guest parking. Interior features include an open kitchen with granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and raised panel cabinetry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite with a stand-up shower/garden tub and access to the large lanai. This quiet condo community has great amenities including a resort style pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Palmetto Cove is conveniently located just off Cypress Lakes Drive and McGregor Blvd. close to restaurants, schools, hospitals, FSW, the exotic beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, and RSW International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13661 Julias WAY have any available units?
13661 Julias WAY has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13661 Julias WAY have?
Some of 13661 Julias WAY's amenities include granite counters, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13661 Julias WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13661 Julias WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13661 Julias WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13661 Julias WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 13661 Julias WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13661 Julias WAY does offer parking.
Does 13661 Julias WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13661 Julias WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13661 Julias WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13661 Julias WAY has a pool.
Does 13661 Julias WAY have accessible units?
No, 13661 Julias WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13661 Julias WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13661 Julias WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13661 Julias WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13661 Julias WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
