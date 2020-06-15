13661 Julias WAY

Amenities

granite counters carport walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove! This modern home at Palmetto Cove has an open airy floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and featuring a carport and plenty of guest parking. Interior features include an open kitchen with granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and raised panel cabinetry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite with a stand-up shower/garden tub and access to the large lanai. This quiet condo community has great amenities including a resort style pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Palmetto Cove is conveniently located just off Cypress Lakes Drive and McGregor Blvd. close to restaurants, schools, hospitals, FSW, the exotic beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, and RSW International Airport.